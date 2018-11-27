CHPS Compound Commissioned At Amantena

As part of efforts to improve upon the living conditions of the people of Amantena in the Asante Akim North, a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound has been commissioned.

The new facility comprises consulting rooms, family planning, health education and counselling units as well as treatment rooms, among others.

Interestingly, it is a GH¢28,000.00 facility funded by the community people through individual contributions and communal labour.

Mr Francis Oti Boateng, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asante Akim North, during the commissioning ceremony praised the chiefs and people of Amantena for their self-help spirit, which was helping to improve the living conditions of the people in the community.

He said the people's commitment to improve themselves through self-help initiatives was in total support of the government's development agenda, which aimed at empowering the people to lift themselves from abject poverty.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound, Mr Boateng urged other communities in the District to emulate the chiefs and people in the town.

Mr Boateng in appreciation to the chiefs and the people, donated an amount of GH¢3,000.00 to help purchase some equipment for the facility.

Nana Addai Mununkum, the chief of the town, said the construction of the facility was a clear demonstration of the people's resolve to tackle their health needs head-on.

He appealed to the District Assembly to facilitate the posting of health officials to the facility.

Nana Mununkum praised members of the town's development committee for their dedication and hard work and urged them to take education, agricultural development and poverty alleviation initiatives on their agenda to help improve the lives of the people.

Mr Ronald Miah, District Director of Health Services, urged the staff who would be posted to the area to exhibit high sense of professionalism and good behaviour in the discharge of their duties.

---Ghana News Agency