Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | News Headlines

CHPS Compound Commissioned At Amantena

Modern Ghana
CHPS Compound Commissioned At Amantena

As part of efforts to improve upon the living conditions of the people of Amantena in the Asante Akim North, a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound has been commissioned.

The new facility comprises consulting rooms, family planning, health education and counselling units as well as treatment rooms, among others.

Interestingly, it is a GH¢28,000.00 facility funded by the community people through individual contributions and communal labour.

Mr Francis Oti Boateng, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asante Akim North, during the commissioning ceremony praised the chiefs and people of Amantena for their self-help spirit, which was helping to improve the living conditions of the people in the community.

He said the people's commitment to improve themselves through self-help initiatives was in total support of the government's development agenda, which aimed at empowering the people to lift themselves from abject poverty.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound, Mr Boateng urged other communities in the District to emulate the chiefs and people in the town.

Mr Boateng in appreciation to the chiefs and the people, donated an amount of GH¢3,000.00 to help purchase some equipment for the facility.

Nana Addai Mununkum, the chief of the town, said the construction of the facility was a clear demonstration of the people's resolve to tackle their health needs head-on.

He appealed to the District Assembly to facilitate the posting of health officials to the facility.

Nana Mununkum praised members of the town's development committee for their dedication and hard work and urged them to take education, agricultural development and poverty alleviation initiatives on their agenda to help improve the lives of the people.

Mr Ronald Miah, District Director of Health Services, urged the staff who would be posted to the area to exhibit high sense of professionalism and good behaviour in the discharge of their duties.

---Ghana News Agency

News Headlines
WAEC At It Again! Results Of 2,160 Private Candidates Withheld
Disaster Alert! Danger Looms At Weija Tollbooth
Minority Teases Government: "Dumsor Problem Is Money"
Afriyie Ankrah Cries Foul Over Seized Toyota Camry
Dumsor Not Coming Back--Energy Minister Assures
No Show At UEW Campus As Prof. Avoke, Ackorlie Fail To Show Up
Cattle Ranch At Afram Plains To Help End Clashes clashes between local farmers and nomadic herdsmen - President Akufo-Addo
Adentan: Ghana Card Registration Period Extended

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1your tomorrow is today

By: lawrence quot-img-1
body-container-line