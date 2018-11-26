Certificates Of 176 Students Of UEW Withheld

Rev. Father Prof. Afful-Broni

About 176 students of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) have had their certificates withheld due to gross misconduct.

The affected students are from the department of French Education.

The students form part of the total 956 students who graduated on Saturday, 24 November 2018.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Father Prof. Afful-Broni, who disclosed this at the 23rd Congregation of the university, withholding of the certificates is as a result of gross misconduct by the students during their study in neighbouring Lome, Togo, and brought the name of the university into disrepute, hence, will have their certificates withheld for six months.

“I am saddened to announce that of the 956 students being graduated today, management has had to take a painful but good decision to withhold the certificates of all the 176 graduating students from the department of French Education for six months.

“This is as a result of gross misconduct which characterised their behaviour during their study abroad programme. This act of misconduct engaged by our dear students while in Lome, Togo, brought the name of this great university into disrepute,” he stated.

“We were almost on the brink of losing the scholarships for our year abroad because of the misbehaviour of these students. Let it be further recorded that this sanction is as a result of a thorough investigation by a duly constituted investigative committee of this university,” Prof Afful-Broni added.

He stated that the management of UEW will not entertain any act of misconduct, which will tarnish the reputation of the university.

---Daily Guide