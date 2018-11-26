'Things Have Become So Hard; NPP Can't Do The Job' - Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has said that Ghanaians are now miserable under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Things have become so hard. There is suffering all over the country. When President Nana Akufo-Addo travelled outside recently, he confirmed it and added that the situation in Ghana has become difficult. When the Finance Minister recently went to parliament, he also said it has been tough,” Mr Mahama said while addressing delegates of the NDC at Kuntunase in the Bosomtwe Constituency, as he kick-started his second tour of the Ashanti Region.

According to him, when the NDC was in power, “There was development in the country, there was comfort and there was peace, but the NPP said we don’t know how to do the job and power should be handed over to them”.

“They promised $1million for every constituency, One District-One Factory and One Village-One Dam and made several other promises and Ghanaians voted for them, but today we can all see that they cannot do the job,” he lamented.

He said Ghanaians are now looking forward to the NDC returning to power and rescuing them from the hardships they are experiencing under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Mr Mahama, therefore, entreated the new executives of the NDC to work hard to bring the party back to power.

The former president who is running for the flag bearer slot of his party ahead of the 2020 polls, said he is ready to work with the new national executives of the party for victory.

Source: Ghana/ClassFMonline.com