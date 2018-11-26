No Permits, Unpaid Taxes Compel Nkwanta South Assembly To Take Action

Shop owners and traders who have failed to comply with the laws have incurred the wrath of the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region.

As a result of the non-compliance with the law, the assembly has locked up well over 50 shops over their failure to provide valid business operating permits and their inability to pay taxes.

The closing down of the shops last Thursday was part of a comprehensive tax compliance campaign embarked on by the Assembly to clamp down on defaulters and also encourage residents to honour their tax obligations in order for the Assembly to meet its revenue targets.

The Nkwanta South Municipal Director, Alhaji Yussif Ibrahim noted that the objective of the exercise was to ensure that all businesses honour their tax obligations to the assembly.

Alhaji Yussif entreated business operators to contribute their quota to development by paying their tax to enable the assembly undertake its social intervention policies which will expedite development within the area.

Business and shop owners were seen arguing with revenue collectors during the exercise. A few business owners who spoke to the media bemoaned the cumbersome process involved in filing taxes.

They asked the Assembly to make it easier for them to contribute their quota to the development of the area by sending out tax collectors to their shops as often as possible.

---CitinewsRoom