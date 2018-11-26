Modern Ghana logo

49 minutes ago

Conference Of Heads Of Health Training Institutions Visits Yagbonwura

The Conference of Heads of Health Training Institutions(COHHETI) has paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Gonja Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I,Thursday Morning at the Yagbon palace.

COHHETI which comprises principals of all health training institutions in Ghana as part of its week-long Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Tamale visited some sights of interest in the region, including the Mole National Park in Damongo.

Led by its vice president,Mrs Lynda Rockson Banful Mante, the principal of Community Health Nurses' Training School at Fomena in the Adansi North of the Ashanti region,they disclosed they couldn't have passed through Damongo to Mole without the blessings and permission of Yagbonwura.

Mrs. Linda Banful addressing chiefs and elders of the Gonja Traditional Area said they had come to the palace for the blessings and permission of His majesty for a successful sightseeing.She disclosed the entire team was overwhelmed by the warm reception accorded them by Yagbonwura and his elders.

The chief linguist,Alhaji Afuli who spoke on behalf of the Yagbonwura welcomed the principals to the seat of the Gonja Kingdom, adding that,Yagbonwura appreciates their coming.

On behalf of the entire Kingdom,he presented the Gonja smocks, tubers of yam and guinea fowls to the entire team as a sign of appreciation.

The Gonja smock(fugu) he disclosed,was the hallmark of the entire Gonja kingdom which is widely cherished by the people.He said,anytime they wear the Gonja smock,they should know that,the entire Kingdom is behind them in their individual line of duty and that they have the blessings and protection of Yagbonwura.

The 12th AGM of COHHETI which started on Monday and ended on Friday was under the theme,"Contemporary health care delivery:The role of health training Institutions and other stakeholders".

Among other things, the principals discussed issues bordering on health care delivery in Ghana such as achieving universal health coverage.

Kweku Agyeman-Manu,the Minister of Health speaking at the opening ceremony said government was committed at improving health care delivery in the country.He said the government was going to recruit 40,000 nurses in February next year in this regard,urging unemployed nurses to remain calm as government work towards employing them.

Source:Ananpansah B Abraham (AB)

News Regional News
