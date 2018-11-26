Your Work Involves More Than Fire Fighting- Fire Officers Told

Msgr.Augustine Tawoni, the Vicar General of the Diocese of Damongo has urged fire officers in the West Gonja District to look at their work beyond fire fighting.

At a short ceremony to donate Personal Protective Equipment worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the fire station at Damongo in the Northern region of Ghana,he said in countries such as Germany,a team of volunteers work as fire officers.

The team of volunteers according to him,handle not just fire outbreaks and related cases,but accident cases as well as natural disasters such as floods among others.

He encouraged the fire officers to be committed and proactive in their individual line of duties.

Among the items donated were:jackets,raincoats, long boots,short boots and hand gloves.

Msgr.Augustine disclosed the items were a donation from St.Dionysius Nordwale in Germany in support of the work of the fire station.

He said St.Anne's Parish which is under the diocese is in partnership with the German Parish and visited the station to assess their needs and immediately,identified those equipment as useful to the work of the fire station.

He appealed to the fire officers to take good care of the equipment and use them for the intended purpose.

Ado Yahaya Mariam,Assistant Divisional Officer who received the items on behalf of the Chief Fire Officer expressed gratitude to the diocese for the donation,adding that,it was a timely intervention,since,we were approaching the dry season usually greeted with rampant cases of fire outbreaks.

According to her,the items which were in short supply at the fire station would go a long way to aid their work.

She promised her outfit was going to take proper care of the items and use them for the required purpose.

Cases of fire wrecking havoc,such as destruction of properties and loss of lives in the Northern region during the dry season are usually profuse due to unbridled bush burning.

This trend is a cause for worry among many residents whenever the dry season beacons.

Source:Ananpansah B Abraham (AB)