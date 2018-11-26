Krachi Nchumuru: Borae Police In Dire Need Of Resources

The lack of resources at the Borae Police Station in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Volta Region seems to be hindering effective police work in that area.

According to the police, they lack an office space to execute their policing task efficiently.

They are therefore appealing to the government and other institutions to provide the Station with an office space to enhance the work of the police.

The appeal was necessitated by the bad state of the District Police Station, which is described as a 'death trap', compelling officers at the charge office to work under a mango tree.

Mr Gyan Mante Frimpong, the District Police Commander, said the structure had been declared "not fit for use" for the past five years but had not seen any renovation, affecting the work of officers.

He said the situation had forced the officers to work under the tree, because they could not tell when the building would finally collapse.

He said occasionally, they had to move records and other important documents to safer places.

The District Commander said the roof of the building was leaking "so badly" that, when it rained, they had to find refuge at other places with consequences on crime prevention.

---Ghana News Agency