Cape Coast Hosts Police Week

The Central regional capital Cape Coast on Saturday hosted this year's Police Week Celebration.

The ceremony saw hundreds of police personnel on a two-hour route march through some principal streets of Cape Coast.

Other institutions such as religious groups and sister security agencies from the Ghana Prison Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and Ghana National Fire Service all supported the March.

The celebration, which commenced nationally from November 24th to 30th seeks to deepen and strengthen the relationship between the security agencies and the general public.

The week being celebrated on the theme: "Renewing police public partnership for safer communities", is to demonstrate the readiness and commitment of the police to national peace and stability.

The accompanying police band music drew scores of people to join the march, while other on-lookers lined up to catch a glimpse.

The obviously excited personnel danced to various tunes including the gospel hit-song "borborliborbor" as they distributed flyers on home and security safety tips.

The Central Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Paul Manly Awuni, addressing the personnel at a parade after the march, commended them for their dedication and commitment in maintaining national peace and security.

He said the high level of professionalism they exhibited in their activities regardless of the challenges had made Ghana proud in the international community.

The Commander who was highly impressed with the performance of the police in the Region urged them to keep to their core mandate, devoid of deeds that would tarnish the integrity of the profession.

He told the youth not to allow themselves to be influenced by anyone to cause trouble, but rather inform the police about the activities of criminals and trouble causers to effect their arrest.

DCOP Awuni said the police, by virtue of its profession, will continue to protect life and property and offer the needed assistance to effectively enforce rules and regulations for conducive atmosphere and healthy living.

He gave the assurance that the security agencies were alert to prevent activities likely to affect the prevailing peace in the country, particularly this Yuletide.

---Ghana News Agency