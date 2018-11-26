Ignore Propaganda Against Damongo Water Project - Deputy Chief Of Staff

The Deputy Chief of Staff,Samuel Abu Jinapor has asked the chiefs and people of Damongo to ignore the smear campaign being waged against the Damongo water project by some sections of the public.

The Deputy Chief of Staff who was at the Jakpa Palace with a team of investors to apprise Yagbonwura of plans to establish a shea nut processing factory in Busunu in the Northern region of Ghana said,he has gotten repeated sureness from the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources,Cecilia Abena Dapaah that the Damongo Water Project was coming on stream like "kakai".

President Akuffo-Addo according to him,has heard the consistent 'cry' of Yagbonwura for drinking water.

He disclosed that,a bill for the water project was ready and will soon be laid before cabinet and the president was sure to endorse it therefrom, pleading with Yagbonwura to regard any information to the contrary as 'mere propaganda.

"Yagbonwura,what is next,Damongo Water Project.I have visited your palace on several occasions with president Akuffo-Addo and you have cried for drinking water....Yagbonwura,by the grace of God and through your prayers, the water project will come...I am very keen in the chase for this water project.The Minister responsible for Water,hon.Cecilia Dapaah, we eat together and do everything together and so anytime she meets me,the name she calls me is,"Damongo Water is coming like Kakai"...And so,anyone who are says Akuffo-Addo government is on power and water is not coming to Damongo is just engaging in mere propaganda,"he stressed.

The Deputy Chief of staff in the short ceremony was in the company of Mrs.Valerie Obaze,daughter of president Akufo-Addo and her husband Stanley Obaze,DCE of West Gonja District Hon.Saaed Muhazu Jibreal and a team of investors lead by Madam Claire Cassey among others.

On Rural Electrification,he said communities such as Langantri,Kananto,Kabampe,Bidima and Soelepe were currently being connected to the national grid and he is keenly following progress of work.

SHEP 5 according to him,will soon start and all communities in and around Damongo with a population of 5,000 and above people will be considered for connection to the national grid.

On the proposed Savannah region,he urged the people to come out in their numbers on the day of the referendum and vote massively for a 99.9% "YES" endorsement.

The Chief Linguist,Alhaji Afuli who spoke on behalf of Yagbonwura thanked the team for the visit and expressed complete confidence in the government of the day.

He said the NPP was in for victory again and again and again, because, they have shown a good way.

The current Jakpa Palace according to him,was built during former president Kuffuos' regime and under president Akuffo-Addo,Gonjaland was chalking yet another victory with the creation of the proposed Savannah,and queried:"if we don't want this,what else do we want?