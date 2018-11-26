Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Accra Set To Host Chic Experience, The Ultimate Girls Day Out In December

December 7th will come alive with the best of everything female: Mani-pedi’s, lingerie sales, wine tasting, paint and sip, make up sessions and free makeovers, clothes, accessories, desserts, trivia competitions, karaoke, Kizomba, fitness games and a pack of other amazing engagements. Plus, there is something for the men too; a VIP Lounge area. It’s the Chic Experience; all your female goals in a day reality, happening on the 7th December at the Aviation Social Center (Accra).

“We present to you a fully packed day with juicy food and drinks, enviable chic talk topped with a wild music experience and something for every woman” a statement from the organizers, NAS Marketing Consult, said.

This event aims at encouraging women to actively bond and spend more time with one another, getting past the stress from work, home, school and other demanding tasks to properly unwind and destress.

Selected vendors are the leaders of their category with the capacity to deliver matchless services to every single patron. Glittznailsgh, Beautiful Beneath, Eascloset, Zaron Cosmetics, Pinkberry, Mabbina Park and fitness games, Nasici Spa among others.

The Chic Experience 2018 – your Ultimate Girl’s Day Out, is supported by Kasapreko Carnival Strawberry the official beverage sponsor, MTN Mobile Money and Jameson.

For more information, please visit @thechicexperiencegh on all SM platforms.

