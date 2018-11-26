International Criminal Justice Seminar Underway In Tanzania

Accra, Nov. 26, The Wayamo Foundation in collaboration with the Africa Group for Justice and Accountability (AGJA) is exploring the current state of international criminal justice, its links with transnational organised crime, and national, regional and international efforts to deal with these crimes.

The programme under the East African initiative forms part of the concluding events of a two-year programme, which seeks to provide points of discussion, debate and answers to, the question of the linkages between transnational organised crimes and international crimes.

It also seeks to provide responses to emerging transnational criminality, the role and impact of regional and domestic justice mechanisms in the fight against impunity.

The seminar slated for November 26 to 29, in Arusha, Tanzania would also address the critical question of: “What can be done to overcome myopic interests and insular approaches in order to further accountability for international and transnational organised crime?

The main event, an international symposium is dubbed: “Beyond narrow interests - justice and accountability in East Africa,” a statement signed by Mr Joseph Roberts-Mensah, Africa Director, Wayamo Foundation stated.

According to the statement, the conference is being attended by international and local experts on international criminal justice and transnational organised crime, high-level prosecution and criminal investigation officers, non-governmental organisations, academics, practitioners and members of civil society.

The event would be formally opened by Mohamed Chande Othman, Former Chief Justice of Tanzania and AGJA member, Biswalo Mganga, Director, National Prosecution Services, Tanzania, Jean-Bosco Mutangana, Prosecutor General, Rwanda, Robert Boaz, Director of Criminal Investigations, Tanzania and Bettina Ambach, Director of the Wayamo Foundation.

Invited speakers and panellists includes; Noordin Haji, Director of Public Prosecutions, Kenya, Mike Chibita, Director of Public Prosecutions, Uganda, Justice Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, President of the East African Court of Justice, and Amb. Stephen Rapp, former Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues, Office of Global Criminal Justice, Department of State, United States of America.

As part of the events the Symposium would be preceded by a network meeting for Directors of Public Prosecution and Heads of Criminal Investigations from Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Additionally, investigators and prosecutors from the aforementioned countries would receive training on addressing international crimes and transnational organised crime.

Recognising the critical role of a well-trained media in contributing to public accountability, there would also be a training session for selected media representatives from East African countries, aimed at further developing their skills and expertise, whilst building their knowledge of critical justice-related issues affecting the region.

The Wayamo Foundation is an independent, non-profit organisation established to strengthen the rule of law, promote international criminal justice and foster transparency through informed journalism.

Its main objective is to build the capacity of national judicial systems to enable them to address core international crimes, transnational organised crime and build transitional justice mechanisms.

Within the framework of its “Fighting Impunity in East Africa” project, an initiative funded by the German Foreign Ministry, Wayamo organises judges retreats, workshops for investigators and prosecutors in international criminal justice and transnational organised crime, as well as public outreach activities.

In November 2015, the Wayamo Foundation launched the Africa Group for Justice and Accountability, an independent group of senior African experts on international criminal law and human rights.

The main goal is to strengthen justice and accountability measures in Africa through domestic and regional capacity building, advice and outreach, and enhancing co-operation between Africa and the International Criminal Court.