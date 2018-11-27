Bongo: 9 Areas Benefit From Electricity Project

About 9 communities in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region now have access to electricity.

They include Kunkua Doone, Gowrie Tingre, Gowrie Nayire and Gowrie Dabotin, AzenkoDoone, Gambrogu, Ayakarikem, Adingo Doone and Aviire Doone.

The absence of electricity in these communities negatively affected their livelihoods, and community members are optimistic that their standard of living will be enhanced following the connection.

The delivery of healthcare services and education as well as other economic ventures were also affected by the lack of power supply.

Midwives and students of basic schools in these communities were compelled to use lanterns or torch lights to conduct deliveries and read in the night.

Speaking at Gambrongo in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region, Deputy Minister for Energy, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, said government is committed to increasing universal access to electricity for accelerated development.

He said some 457 communities in the region will also be connected to the national grid soon.

“We have noticed that, electricity access in the Northern part of Ghana is low. While Accra is 100%, Ashanti is almost 96%, Upper East is 60%, Northern Region is about 70% and Upper West Region is about 45%. Therefore, this year through to next year, government is going to sign new turnkey contracts purposely for Northern part of Ghana to raise the access rate from where it is now to more than 90%”.

Some community members of the beneficiary communities told Citi News how useful the electricity will be to improving their livelihood.

A midwife at Gambrongu CHPS center, Atule Paulina, said “I use to deliver pregnant women with torch light and lanterns when we didn't have electricity, and it was a big challenge. But now that we are connected to the national grid, I will be able to deliver pregnant women in the night with ease.”

“The lights will boost economic activities in the area, some will engage in sachet water sale. In education, the children use the lights to study. The lights will also be used to curb petty theft in the communities through street lighting,” Patrick Atintono stated.

---CitinewsRoom