Kojo Bonsu To Appoint 2 Presidential Staffers From Every Constituency

As the race for the flagbearership bid of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), heats up, Presidential Hopeful, Kojo Bonsu, is developing a whole new strategy to turn his political fortunes around.

According to him, if elected as the NDC flagbearer, he will select two presidential staffers from every constituency in the country.

He disclosed that most of the staunch members of NDC in some constituencies did not benefit from the party during the tenure of former President John Dramani Mahama.

“I have been touring the country lately to campaign and I have been informed that most of our own NDC members in some constituencies did not benefit as they were supposed to when we were in political office.

“This sad thing happened because such NDC members did not have representatives at the Jubilee House, the seat of government and so their grievances and concerns were not properly dealt with by government.

“All these things contributed to the NDC's electoral defeat in 2016 and I want to stop them from happening again. I will therefore recruit two presidential staffers from every constituency in the country when I become president.”

Kojo Bonsu, a former Kumasi Mayor during the previous NDC administration, said he would rely on the 550 presidential staffers that would be selected from the 275 constituencies to address the problems of the rank and file of the party.

“Because we will have two people from each of the 275 constituencies across the country, party members from all corners of Ghana can easily channel their problems and concerns through them for swift attention,” he said.

Kojo Bonsu told UTV during an interview that “there was a huge gap between the party and our members on the ground and that was a contributory factor to our electoral defeat in 2016.”

The former Kumasi Mayor stated that the current structure of the NDC doesn't support the party's grassroots members.

“The request for certificates from party members before giving them jobs would be a thing of the past if I become president.

“Maths and English is killing NDC. The issues that caused the NDC's 2016 electoral defeat still persist, and I would work to bring the party closer to grassroots members when elected as NDC flagbearer.

