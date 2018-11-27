Modern Ghana logo

Student Killed By Truck At Kpong

The deceased
A driver of a Renault Truck has killed an 18-year-old form two student of the Manya-Krobo Senior High School (MAKROSEC) in the Odumase-Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The truck ran over the student on Saturday at 11pm pm when she fell off a motorbike on the Akosombo-Tema Highway near the Manya Krobo Rural Bank at Kpong. It's unclear where the student was going at that time.

The deceased, who name was given as Yayra Adonu, was pronounced dead on arrival at the St. Martin de Porres Hospital, Agormanya.

The Akuse Police Commander, Supt. Winfred Asare-Nyarko, who confirmed the incident, said his outfit has not established the cause of the death.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue of the hospital pending autopsy while police investigations continue.

---Daily Guide

Trees For Water Protection In Northern Ghana

