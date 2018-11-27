30 minutes ago | Business Business & Finance Indepth Infographic: Highlights Of The 2019 budget Modern Ghana Here are some key highlights of the 2019 Budget and Financial Policy Statement in graphic presentations. The government highlighted some key projects and interventions that are intended improve infrastructural development and better the lots of Ghanaians. Government also announced plans to pay more attention to production of goods and services; instead of increasing taxation to rake-in revenue, and ensure reduction in electricity tariffs. Here are some of the key highlights: ---MyJoyOnline
Here are some key highlights of the 2019 Budget and Financial Policy Statement in graphic presentations.
The government highlighted some key projects and interventions that are intended improve infrastructural development and better the lots of Ghanaians.
Government also announced plans to pay more attention to production of goods and services; instead of increasing taxation to rake-in revenue, and ensure reduction in electricity tariffs.
Here are some of the key highlights:
