Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
30 minutes ago | Business Business & Finance

Indepth Infographic: Highlights Of The 2019 budget

Modern Ghana
Indepth Infographic: Highlights Of The 2019 budget

Here are some key highlights of the 2019 Budget and Financial Policy Statement in graphic presentations.

The government highlighted some key projects and interventions that are intended improve infrastructural development and better the lots of Ghanaians.

Government also announced plans to pay more attention to production of goods and services; instead of increasing taxation to rake-in revenue, and ensure reduction in electricity tariffs.

Here are some of the key highlights:

11262018110640_j5fqi7t2g0_3873441117608_7205837494797.jpeg

11262018110640_1h830o4aau_9157940415096_1538761838960.jpeg

11262018110640 1j041p5cbw 7835037035764 9104153848460

---MyJoyOnline

Business Business & Finance
Ghana Unveils First Ever Certified Gold Bar Today
Minimum Capital Requirement Has Affected Dividend Payment To SSNIT
BoG Downplays Tension Between Communications Ministry
Distressed PBC Lock Horns With COCOBOD Over Cash
Minority Smells Rot At COCOBOD
Three Members Of EXIM Bank Board Sworn-In
Cedi Performed Poorly In November 2018
30 Ghanaian Entrepreneurs Receive Training Through Dutch Export Academy

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1"Our relentless pursuit of success cannot last longer without trust and integrity"

By: RICHARD K.B. EYIAH quot-img-1
body-container-line