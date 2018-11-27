Family Health University College Commended

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended Family Health University College for its outstanding contribution to complement government's efforts in the delivery of sound healthcare to Ghanaians.

This was contained in a statement delivered on behalf of the President by the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman -Manu, at the First Graduation and Fourth Matriculation ceremony of Family Health University College, opposite Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Centre, Teshie.

The President assured of government's commitment to ensuring that the right to health of all Ghanaians is guaranteed through an established health sector with the sustainable ability to deliver affordable, equitable, and easily accessible healthcare.

"We will, therefore, support every effort by private individuals towards capacity-building and increase the number of health professionals and health infrastructure development in the country,” the President promised through the Health Minister.

He disclosed that globally, there is a growing need for high-quality health workforce for health care delivery.

He, however, noted that inadequate staff, mal-distribution of available staff and the refusal of health professionals to accept posting to deprived areas have become major concerns in the health sector

"Though Ghana has made some progress with doctors to population ratio over the years 1: 8,098 in 2017, Nurse to Population ratio of 1: 720 (2017) and Midwife to Population ratio of 1:799 (2017), these statics indicates that with this trend of performance it will be difficult for the country to achieve the recommended population ratio to health worker by WHO standards,” the President said.

The Health sector, President Akufo-Addo, stated must be people-centred.

He charged the graduates to help project the image of the health sector.

He said the Health Ministry expects them to build on core values such as: Excellencey , Equity, Accountability, Confidentiality Professionalism and integrity.

The Ministry of Health, he indicated, is in the process of instituting free post graduate training for all medical officers pursuing specialist programs.

The Ministry is also in the process of finalising its Human Resource Policy, the National Health Policy and restructuring of the National Health Insurance Scheme to help ensure an improved quality health care to all people living in Ghana, he revealed.

The President congratulated the Founder of Family Health Hospital, Prof. Enyknam Yao Kwawukume and the Founder of the University College, Dr. Susu Kwawukume for their enduring vision to provide a comprehensive and quality 24-hour medical care in Ghana, Africa and beyond.

President of Family Health University College, Prof. Enyknam Yao Kwawukume said Family Health University College strives to maintain an atmosphere of improvement in all its activities and tasked the students to fully maximise their capabilities and performance acquired from the school ..

"I challenge you to go beyond the accepted performance limit in order to create new opportunities for yourselves; you can achieve excellent performance through continuous learning. I want to see you in the future and be proud of you," he said.

He entreated them to live a dedicated selfless life in their various endavours .

"We are going to demand from you that which is noble, upright and sincere. The opportunities we gave you could form the basis for your future success if you are able to develop problem solving skills, and also form good habits during your stay in Family Health University College; Creativity and Critical Thinking should be your goal," he stated.

Family Health University College comprises a Hospital, Nursing and Midwifery School and a Medical School.

It is Ghana’s premier private medical school with modern facilities, spacious laboratories and lecture halls.

Family Health Medical School is affiliated to the University of Ghana and accredited by the National Accreditation Board.

The School offers a six-year Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Medicine (MB ChB) programmes.

At the end of the first three years, the student obtains a Bachelor of Science Degree and thereafter the MB ChB Degree which qualifies one as a Medical Doctor.

Students comprise those from Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin, the United States of America, Britain and Canada.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com