Benjamin Akwei Hammond (Nii Oblata Owaa I) Installed New Oblahiaa Mantse-Osu Traditional Area

The Chiefs and Elders of the Osu Traditional Council have officially installed Benjamin Akwei Hammond as the new Oblahii Mantse-Youth Chief in the area.

Benjamin Akwei Hammond who bears the stool name Nii Oblata Owaa Oman I was installed by His Royal Highness Nii Nortey Adumah IV Osiahene for the Osu area under his Majesty Nii Nortey Owuo III-Osu Mantse.

The instalment marks the beginning of serious engagement in Youth development in the Osu Traditional area by the Chief and Elders in a bid to foster progress in work and vocation amongst the youth.

In his remarks, the newly enstooled Youth Chief, Benjamin Akwei Hammond (Nii Oblata Owaa Oman I), stressed on his utmost desire and vision in creating an environment for the youth in the Osu traditional area through employment opportunities.

He again emphasized on the elimination of Youthful social vices in the area by focusing on the expansion of social centers’ like libraries etc.

Benjamin Akwei Hammond now referred to as Nii Oblata Owaa Oman I maintained his vision in collaborating with the various sanitation bodies to ensure a cleaner Osu township. “Soliciting for scholarship schemes for Osu Youth as well as engaging with all corporate bodies in the traditional enclave will also be on my agenda “he stressed.

There are great expectations from the Osu youth in their new leader in ensuring that the youth drive in the township will see a brighter future in development.