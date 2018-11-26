Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | News Regional News

End Child Marriage - NGO Charges Northern Communities

Modern Ghana
End Child Marriage - NGO Charges Northern Communities

Dalun Bihinaayili, Dalun kukuo, Nawuni, and Dalun communities all in Kumbungu Districts, Northern Region have received support from Empowerment Aid, a Non- Governmental Organization (NGO) based in Accra.

The organization visited the communities as part of its humanitarian project dubbed ‘End Child Marriage which aimed at Increasing Girl Child enrolment in schools.

The indigenes of the communities were advised not to give their children especially girls to marriage at early stage but should support their education.

The children were advised to study hard in order to grow up and become great people in the society. Donations such as school uniforms, books, bags, shoes and clothing were presented to the pupils.

Ms. Gifty Ayikande, a member of Empowerment Aid (NGO) inspired the pupils to take education serious since its only education that can help them develop their community and Ghana as a whole. She educated the women in the community to invest in their children’s education since an investment in education pays best the benefit.

The assemblyman of the communities, Mr. Mohammed Abubakari who couldn’t hide his joy thanked Empowerment Aid (NGO) for such an awesome donation and asked the government and other benevolent organizations and individuals to come and support them.

Source: Empowerment Aid

1126201890709 qulxoca543 img 2110

News Regional News
Tain DCE Donates Set Of Jersey To Nkoranman SHS
Aowin Municipality And Jomoro Benefit From GNPC Water Project
Ghana Post Engages Journalists In Volta Region On Digital Address Campaign
4-Member EU Delegation Visit Fisher Folks In Western And Central Regions
Ghana Moves To End Child Marriages
Health Minister Cut Sod For Polyclinic At Nsuaem
300 Street Lights Fixed At Abossey Okai Electoral Area
EXP Ghana Marks International Men’s Day With School Children

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Don't make decisions when hungry or angry.

By: SA Sarkodie quot-img-1
body-container-line