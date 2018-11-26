30 Ghanaian Entrepreneurs Receive Training Through Dutch Export Academy

In today's world of limited opportunities, a lot of emphasis have been made on the need to inculcate entrepreneurship spirit into the high number of jobless youth.

In this vein, the Dutch Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker, has reiterated the need to empower Ghanaian entrepreneurs to make them competitive for the European market.

Speaking at a program to graduate about 30 Ghanaian entrepreneurs by the embassy, Mr Strikker said, “It is together with that Ghana will be capable to achieve the goal of Ghana beyond aid. But with resilient entrepreneurs and the right standards of products, you can definitively do well on the European market.”

Acting Chief Director at the Ministry of Business Development, Joe Tackie, says the Ministry, beyond this program, will be engaging stakeholders on prioritizing entrepreneurship in the country.

“Export is key because once we begin to export, it impacts economic activities generalities. We have programs at the ministry that will help entrepreneurs grow their business and this is something we hold so dear to our hearts at the ministry,” he told JoyBusiness.

The Dutch Export Academy is a program of the Netherlands Embassy in Ghana, implemented by the Ghana Netherlands Business and Culture Council (GNBCC) and MDF West Africa.

All 30 participants followed a five-day training program at the Dutch Embassy, provided by professional trainers and many guest speakers from relevant institutes such as Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), EXIM Bank Ghana, Food and Drug Authority (FDA) and Plan Protection and Regulatory Services Department (PPRSD).

They received training and information on topics such as: Export Planning, Export Process and Documentation, Product Packaging and Design, Marketing & Branding, Finance & Investment and more.

