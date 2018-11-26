Ensuring Safety And Security Is A Shared Responsibility--Police

As the Christmas festivities draws closer, the police is urging the general public to also take it upon themselves to be safe and secured by becoming very alert.

According to the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Paul Manly Awini, maintaining law, order and security remains a shared responsibility between the police and the public.

He said though the police task is to maintain law and order, the citizens also owe it a duty protect themselves..

DCOP Paul Manly Awini was speaking at the Central Regional capital of Cape Coast, during the Police Week celebration which was commemorated with a health walk through some principal streets of Cape Coast on Saturday .

The Police Week Celebration which was under the theme ” renewing Police Public Partnership for Safer Community, drew people from all walks of life including heads of various institutions like Fire service, Immigration, rhe media and some government agencies to participate in the health walk.

According to the Central Regional Police Commander, it is time the Police together with the Public help fight crime in the Central Region and Ghana at large.

He again indicated that the Police in recent times have been in the news for all the wrong things, adding that it is time for renewed partnership between the Police and the Public to help fight crime.

“The Police and the general Public together can help fight crime in the Central Region and Ghana at large”DCOP Paul Manly Awini indicated.

The Police week celebration spans from November 24, 2018 to December 1, 2018.

“The Police is a friend, and an ally, so don’t hesitate to approach the Police when you have a problem”, DCOP Awini added.

---CitinewsRoom