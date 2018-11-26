Togo Political Crisis: President Faure Meets Nana Again

Following series of violent protests by Togo opposition parties who want the country to return to the use of the 1992 constitution which imposes presidential term limits, it seems the mediation process seeking to end the tension is progressing.

The anti-Gnassingbe protests over the last year have seen hundreds of thousands of people injured and some dead.

The demonstrations were started by the main opposition PNP and CAP 2015, a coalition of five smaller opposition parties before expanding to 14 parties

The 14 parties decided to suspend all forms of protests and demonstrations aimed at forcing Faure Gnassingbe to step down in March 2018.

Faure Gnassingbe has been in power since 2005 after the death of his father, General Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled Togo close to 50 years.

Against this background, President Akufo-Addo, who has been tasked by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to mediate for peace among the feuding parties, has once again met and held talks with his Togolese counterpart Faure Gnassingbé

Mr. Gnassingbé, who was in Ghana for the meeting, updated President Akufo-Addo on the progress made so far on ongoing discussions.

He is also expected to visit Togo again in the coming weeks.

---CitinewsRoom