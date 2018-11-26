NDC Polls: Pick former BoG Deputy Governor as running mate to win 2020 - Group to Aspirants

Dr. Johnson Asiama

A group calling itself, Northern Alliance for NDC (NAN) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made a passionate appeal to any presidential aspirant who will be elected as the party's presidential candidate for 2020 general elections to pick the immediate past 2nd Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama as a Running Mate to wrestle political power from the NPP government.

Defeated National Organiser aspirant, Anita Desoso raised concerns about the lack of representation from the region stating that the defeat of many Voltarian candidates who were aspiring to frontline positions meant that Ewes have been sidelined from the game.

Some analyst and party members have therefore started making a case for a Voltarian to be made the running mate to whoever is elected flagbearer.

But in a statement issued by the group and signed by the group's Executive Director, Rashid Akugri and copied to the media, believes the former 2nd Deputy Governor has the requisite credentials and qualification to occupy the high office of vice president.

The group also touted his academic credentials and his professional expertise and experience as key considerations that make him suitably qualified for the role.

Dr. Johnson Asiama was appointed as the Second Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana by former President, H. E John Dramani Mahama, on April 2016.

He resigned as the Second Deputy of the Central Bank of Ghana on 9th January 2018.

He holds a PHD (Economics) from the University of Southampton, UK and an MPHIL (Economics) from the University of Ghana, Legon.

The statement opined "We will also like to use this podium to call on all party faithful to look forward, for Dr Johnson Asiama to present him as the running mate for the 2020 elections. We have not meet him before, we don't know him in person, but have made a lot of research on him and have talk to most party faithful and can tell you he has all it takes to be the next running mate of the NDC, if any of the candidates emerge on the flag bearer polls".

The statement, therefore called on the leadership of the party from the branch level to national level to start searching for Dr. Asiama where about as a potential Running Mate for the 2020 general elections.

"We are calling on the party leadership from branch level to the national to start searching for his where about as a potential running mate for the 2020 polls. We are also calling on the communication and the party research team to as well do their research on this man. He is our ultimate choice now", the statement urged.

According to the group, many party members have shown keen interest in the Running Mate but Dr. Asiama stands tall amongst and used the opportunity to encourage all party faithfuls to throw their support for him to recapture political power from the NPP government.

"We encourage all party faithfuls and the grassroot to throw their support for him as the running mate for 2020, any flag bearer aspirant who win the up coming congress should add his credentials to the run up for 2020 polls", the statement added.

The statement revealed "We have done a lot of research and has seen him as a strong pillar for the NDC as far as the economy is concerned and we must start to look for him".

The statement added "Dr JOHNSON ASIAMA as an economist with an extensive working experience at the Bank of Ghana, spanning over 20 years, having joined the BoG in 1996 and rose through the ranks to Assistant Director until his appointment as Deputy Governor".

The statement said "We wish all presidential candidates well as we heads on to the next organisation process of our party".

Below is the full statement

DR JOHNSON ASIAMA ULTIMATE, CHOICE FOR RUNNING MATE FOR 2020, LET'S SEARCH FOR HIM - NORTHERN ALLIANCE FOR NDC

BOLGA - Ghana

We write to congratulate all members of the NDC who made their way from every nuke and cranny of the country to the Trade Fair, "La" Accra, on the 17th November, 2018. to ensure the party gets it new crop of leadership, the program ended successful without any disturbance and that is what the NDC stand for.

We thank the almighty God for taking us back safely to our respective homes. To those who were involved in accident, we wish them speedy recovery.

We wish all presidential candidates well as we heads on to the next organisation process of our party.

We will also like to use this podium to call on all party faithful to look forward, for Dr Johnson Asiama to present him as the running mate for the 2020 elections. We have not meet him before, we don't know him in person, but have made a lot of research on him and have talk to most party faithful and can tell you he has all it takes to be the next running mate of the NDC, if any of the candidates emerge on the flag bearer polls.

We are calling on the party leadership from branch level to the national to start searching for his where about as a potential running mate for the 2020 polls. We are also calling on the communication and the party research team to as well do their research on this man. He is our ultimate choice now.

WHO IS DR JOHNSON ASIAMA

We have done a lot of research and has seen him as a strong pillar for the NDC as far as the economy is concerned and we must start to look for him.

Dr JOHNSON ASIAMA as an economist with an extensive working experience at the Bank of Ghana, spanning over 20 years, having joined the BoG in 1996 and rose through the ranks to Assistant Director until his appointment as Deputy Governor.

Dr JOHNSON ASIAMA had served in various departments of BoG, namely the Banking Supervision Department, Financial Markets Department, Research Department and the Governors’ Department.

Before his appointment as the 2nd Deputy Governor of the central bank, Dr. Johnson Asiama was the assistant director at the Economics Department of the Bank of Ghana, where he coordinated the work of the Monetary Policy Committee and supported the work of the governors directly.

He holds a PHD (Economics) from the University of Southampton, UK and an MPHIL (Economics) from the University of Ghana, Legon.

DR. JOHNSON ASIAMA also previously served as director of the Macroeconomic Management Department at the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) between 2010 and 2013.

in Lagos, Nigeria, where he designed and managed the capacity building programmes for staff of Central Banks, Ministries of Finance and other public sector institutions across the West African sub-region.

Dr JOHNSON ASIAMA, had also published widely in refereed journals in the area of monetary economics and economic growth, had a strong research interest in monetary policy modelling, economic stabilization and long-term growth in developing countries as well as interest in issues about risk management in banks.

Dr Johnson Asiama was appointed as the 2deputy governor of bank Ghana by former president, H. E John Dramani Mahama, on April 2016.

He resigned as the 2deputy of the central bank of Ghana on 9th January 2018.

Dr JOHNSON ASIAMA was born on May 5, 1968 and joined the Bank of Ghana in 1996.

We have cited him through our vigorous researched after the sudden demise of our former vice president, we have seen many but he is the only one who stands tall.

We encourage all party faithfuls and the grassroot to throw their support for him as the running mate for 2020, any flag bearer aspirant who win the up coming congress should add his credentials to the run up for 2020 polls.

Signed!

Executive Director (Northern alliance for NDC)

RASHID AKUGRI

Tel: 0241827785

Source: Daniel Kaku