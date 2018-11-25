Upgrade Of Technical Universities Get Boost

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has reiterated government’s determination to ensure that institutions within the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector are properly tooled to ensure they deliver their mandate of providing relevant skills training for the country’s industrial growth.

Dr Prempeh stated this when he delivered the keynote address on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the 3rd congregation ceremony of the Takoradi Technical University on Saturday.

He revealed that the government has secured a $100m facility from AVIC Exim for infrastructure upgrade, provision of equipment and training for the use of the equipment for polytechnics, technical institutes and technical universities, including the Takoradi Technical University and that the Ministry of Education is working hard to ensure the takeoff of this project before the end of the first quarter of 2019.

He further stated that with the support of Amatrol, a Petro-chemical and Hydraulic Teaching system was installed at the university and that other sister technical universities have benefitted from similar facilities.

Prior to the event, the Minister inaugurated the university’s new 800-bed University Hall, which was built through Internally- Generated Funds with support from GETFund. Other projects are ongoing on campus.

Over 2,000 graduands were presented at the ceremony, which took place at the University Field and was attended by a cross-section of Ghanaians, including traditional rulers, religious leaders and political figures.

