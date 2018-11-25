Bagbin Driver Knocks Down Two Bikers

It was a sad incident this Sunday morning when two bikers were killed by the driver of NDC Presidential Aspirant Alban Bagbin.

The two bikers were knocked down by a Nissan Pickup, being driven by Charles Owusu, heading towards Accra from Cape Coast in the Central region.

Photo: The two men were riding an unregistered motorbike

The police came in to convey the bodies to the morgue at the Trauma and Specialist hospital at Winneba in the Central region.

Charles Owusu was handed over to the police at the Winneba police station while the Nissan Hard body Pickup with registration number: GT 8265 – 16 is also being checked by the police.

Fire officers from Winneba were called in to wash off a pool of blood from the highway.

---MyJoyOnline