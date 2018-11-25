Modern Ghana logo

Volta Region Hosts Sly Mensah
Volta Region Hosts Sly Mensah

It was the turn of the Volta region to host the former Boss of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and Presidential aspirant, Sylvester Mensah this weekend.

Sylvester Mensah sought to seek support of Volta delegates as he successfuly begun his ‘Renewed Hope campaign’ in the Volta Region, on Friday.

He met those who matter in the NDC Volta region including Volta Regional executive committee members among others at the party’s regional office in Ho.

He then formally informed them of his tour in the Region and discussed his vision for the party and country.

1125201883605 8dt2wkjwvq img20181125wa00451474190021

Sly seized the opportunity to appeal to Regional executives to provide a level playing field to all aspirants, as enshrined in the party’s constitution in order to prevent what was witnessed at the just ended national delegates’, congress where a campaign song of one of the aspirants was sanctioned and played deliberately giving undue advantage to one aspirant over others.

1125201883605 h40o2s6eey img20181125wa0042220748109

The regional executives expressed delight in receiving a son of the region, and a member of its finance committee, thanked Mr. Mensah for some of his contributions in facilitating the work of the party in the region.

Sylvester Mensah maintained that his campaign is not about one's ethnic extraction but more about what gives the party an advantage into the 2020 elections.

1125201883606 j4ep276ggb img20181125wa00431365256136

He advised the region to focus on the number one slot and not to settle for number two as that provides greater prospects for the party and country.

1125201883606 l5gsj7u3i1 img20181125wa0044269351903

TeamSly will spend 7 days in the Region meeting with delegates and paying homage to major stakeholders.

---CitinewsRoom

