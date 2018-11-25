Debt Stock Rises To GHC170.8 Billion

Latest revelations from the Bank of Ghana point to a disturbing direction with Ghana's total debt stock recording 170.8 billion cedis as at September 2018.

This means that 11.4 billion cedis have been added to the debt stock between July and August 2018.

The country, within the period accumulated an external debt component of 86.6 billion cedis, while the domestic debt component has reached 84.2 billion cedis.

But calculating this as a percentage of GDP, Ghana's debt represents 57.2 percent.

Meanwhile, as at October 2018, the country's total exports reached 12.54 billion dollars.

Of this, gold generated the highest revenue of 4.7 billion dollars.

It was followed by oil which raked in 3.83 billion dollars in revenue, with cocoa placing third, with its export revenue reaching 1.67 billion dollars.

On the banking sector, the total Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) increased marginally to 20.1 percent in October, after dropping to 20 percent the preceding month.

Again, the total deposits of all banks remained at 67.5 billion cedis in nominal terms, but increased by 20.9 percent on a year on year basis.

