Tain DCE Donates Set Of Jersey To Nkoranman SHS

Tain District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh on Friday, donated a set of jersey and 2 footballs to Nkoranman Senior High School at Seikwa to aid the school’s preparations towards this year’s second cycle schools inter zonal soccer competition at kintampo.

The DCE reminded the students that one of the cardinal principles of sports was to enhance unity among people, which she noted was paramount for peaceful socio-economic development.

According to her, sports is a cost effective, flexible and powerful tool in promoting peace and development objectives. It brings people together regardless of their origins and backgrounds, creates strong social cohesion and bonds and facilitates mutual understanding and dialogue. Sports promotes universal values that transcend language and culture. Therefore, sports has unique potential and can be used for social change.

She also impressed on the students to train harder to win more laurels in sports for their school and promised them that the Assembly is doing everything possible to get a new bus for the school.

The headmaster of the school, Rev. Andy K. Gyabaah thanked the Chief Executive for the donation and said it would boost the morale of the students in their upcoming zonal competition.

He pledged that management of the school would put it into good use to enable it achieved the intended purpose.