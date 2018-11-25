More Politicians Or Women In The Hell Fire; You Decide!

Without being judgemental but with a constructive undergird. After peeking through one of the paramount factors which would throw avalanches of women to hell fire, I was thrown into a state of wild-thoughts, and it was about women’s penchant for mostly spreading calumny, owing to gossip, and an immediate factor of the staggering number of women of the world's population. “Majority of the inhabitants of hell fire would be women”, this is the riveting tradition of Prophet Muhammad [pbuh] which stoked the weirdest contemplation!

In hindsight, would it not be fair if we should say that the very next people to blister and burn furiously in the flames of hell fire are the unfaithful Politicians and their various apparatchiks of our time? It has become tacit without further attempt to debunk the motion that lies are the beacon of Politics in some parts of the world where justice is compromised and underdevelopment is widely spread and worshipped! Falsehood is the new trend in the arena of Power seeking and Politicians are eulogized for spreading deceit, and propagandist, as a trait, is the requisite skill for playing this game of Politics. After our ancestors have cautioned us about the ramification of lies, we seem unperturbed. So we often see the Power-Seeking people diluting we the next generation to show rectitude, but looking at the magnitude of the widespread of lies now a days, we are forced to believe that the very elite are those peddling deceit by the help of Politics and, either white-collar job which we seek or the gullible nature of the black man! Recently, youthful exuberance is also highly directed to singing campaign songs, siding with all sought of nonessential dissents and roaring for the myopic cum partisan ideologies which one's Political party may have delved into. That said, all these endeavours are to solicit for votes from the educated iliterate and obnoxious illiterate which have been sugar-coated with wanton and fabricated lies churned out by the Political gurus!

With the aforementioned tradition as the preamble, I believe in the highest esteem that the catchword 'Politics' would be the rope to be used in dragging most Politicians to hell because of their nonchalance for trustworthiness. The Political business is thriving as well as the number of Politicians is rapidly booming, and so 'spreading lies' have become unbridled! With this frenzy trait, we have proven all the nuggets of freedom and fair Politics bred by Yaa Asantewaa and other great warriors who contributed copiously in diverse ways for securing mother Ghana wrong!

Oh, our dear women, we have gone far away from the days that we have to walk and wait in a confined place to spew balderdash about other females, to gossip in this current time, is very easy; just by our phone, we do gossip, so let us be mindful so that we shall not be assorted with those whose defiances have gone beyond epidemic level.

Never forget that whenever your actions are dastardly corroborating the lies which have been foretold by your mother-Political-Party, just be mindful of what you are sowing because your attitude would always determine your altitude...!

The fray has been unleashed, if you are a Politician and a faithful one, then to God be the glory. But, if you are a Power-Seeking individual and being tagged as a ‘Poli-tricktion', be abreast that you are destined to compete with majority of women who would enter into hell fire. The choice is yours, so you decide!

Abdur Rahman Odoi Anum Pobee

