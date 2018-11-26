GTUC In A Fix Due To Lack Of Funds

The Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) is in dire need of funds to complete some stalled projects due to lack of financial resources.

Some of these projects yet to be completed include a library, laboratories and hostel projects.

According to the Acting Acting President of the GTUC, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, the Government, philanthropists and corporate organisations should humbly come to the aid of the school to enable University to complete projects.

"Several initiatives, projects and programmes have been hampered due to lack of funds. Worthy of mention are the library, laboratories and hostel projects. We appeal to government, philanthropists, corporate bodies and individuals to contribute in cash and kind to the completion of these projects so that we can place GTUC on the pedestal it deserves," he said.

Prof. Afoakwa made the appealed at the weekend during the November Congregation of the GTUC in Accra.

It was on the theme: 'Harnessing Information and Communication Technology for National Development: The Role of Tertiary Institutions.'

Undergraduates, postgraduates and doctoral students who pursued collaborative programmes with Coventry University, UK, Cass European School of Management Students, France, and Anhalt University, Germany graduated.

Prof. Afoakwa further appealed to the Government to provide the GTUC with new and modern facilities and laboratories for teaching and learning, as it positions itself to welcome the first batch of the Free Senior High School (SHS) graduates.

'We also urge government to help speed up the passing of the Ghana Technology University Bill. This will enable the University College to become a fully-fledged public university and have the autonomy to issue its own certificates,' he said.

He encouraged the graduands to continuously aspire to improve themselves, challenge themselves, and not to accept the status quo as it is.

'As you launch into the world with your ideas, business plans, and market-conquest offerings, my message to all of you is the same, pursue your passion even though the path may sometimes seem winding and difficult. Work hard, have fun, but remain sharply aware of the inevitable and perpetual changes in the world around you and the new opportunities it creates,' he said.

'Also remember GTUC when the good times come,… and get involved with building GTUC up to the alma mater you will proud of'.

Mr George Andah, a Deputy Minister for Communications, gave the assurance that the Ministry, which is the supervisory Ministry of the GTUC, would work with the Education Ministry to provide the College the needed resources and support.

He said the support would ensure the continued commitment of GTUC to remaining the centre of academic excellence that provided an enabling environment for quality teaching and learning, research, intellectual creativity, innovation and service to the community in the contemporary complex and interconnected world.

He entreated the graduands to harness the benefits of ICT in an appropriate and legal manner for the greater good of themselves, their businesses and Mother Ghana.

Five PhD students and 177 postgraduate students graduated. For the undergraduate degree programmes, 159 graduated from the Faculty of Engineering, 506 from the Faculty of Computing and Information Systems, and 349 from the Faculty of IT Business.

---Ghana News Agency