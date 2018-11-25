Security Forces Invade Damba Festival To Avert Trouble

Reports emanating from Bimbilla indicate that security forces have surrounded the town in their numbers to curtail any bloodshed even as the community climax this year's edition of the annual Damba Festival.

The security squad mostly military and police officers are there to augment the security men already at Bimbilla.

There is uneasy calm in Bimbilla ahead of the celebration of the festival.

The District Police Commander, ASP Evans Vorvor assured the general public that the security is in charge and nothing untoward will happen.

He also dismissed reports that there is trouble in Bimbilla.

The celebration is currently ongoing at the regent's palace.

There has been under curfew following sporadic eruptions of violence in Bimbilla over long-standing chieftaincy dispute.

There was a recent feud between Dagombas and Konkombas which led to the death of a Chief Imam at Nakpache in the Yendi Municipality.

Ahead of the celebration of the Damba festival, six boxes containing 1,500 pieces of ammunition were seized near Chichagi in the Nanumba South District of the Northern Region by the Formed Police Unit (FPU).

The ammunition was concealed in a sack and tied to a motorbike that was ferried into the region.

