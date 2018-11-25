Why Bill Gates Has Become A Suspect To The Constant Warnings Of Imminent Global Pandemic?

When it comes to global health policy, Bill Gates has not been soft lately. It is, therefore, not surprising that the latest report of his charitable foundation on the greatest problems facing humanity may make some readers want to lock themselves up in the long-term quarantine.

Readers familiar with Gates’ recent and previous warnings about the growing risk of a global pandemic learned about three major risks: antibiotic resistance, government reluctance to fund health care solutions, and an early global epidemic.

The last risk factor has become so dangerous for health care workers that the World Health Organization already has a name this: "Disease X".

The likelihood of an explosive global pandemic in the very near future increases with the population growth in the poorest countries of the world, which are currently experiencing explosive population growth, even despite a sharp decline in the birth rate in developed countries. And if the richest countries in the world do not invest in these problems in Africa, South America, and Asia now,

“We are not fully prepared for the approaching global pandemic,” he says. “The threat of an unknown pathogen — a very contagious, deadly, rapidly developing one is very real. It could be a mutated strain of the flu or something else. The outbreak of swine flu and Ebola in 2014 proved this threat.”

The risks associated with the demographic boom in the poorest countries in Africa have long been viewed by global politicians as an "elephant in a room."

Even if we discard the risk of disease, the developing world must step up monitoring the economic consequences of a rapid increase in population, facing problems such as political instability to ensure that expansion does not lead to unbridled growth, like analogous periods in China and India.

In an interview, Gates made several references to world leaders, including praising British Prime Minister Theresa May for her recent tour of Africa, during which she again pledged allotments.

Returning to the conversation about global pandemics, Gates sharpened the conversation on how to think about how the government should approach social networks and, in his opinion, they should strengthen control and adjust it with a heavy hand.

Recall that in April of this year, playful Bill announced the upcoming global pandemic from which “millions could die”: Bill Gates Warns "Millions Could Die" If it’s not.

Who has not read? If a fatal pandemic comparable to the 1918 flu epidemic reaches the US in the near future, the US government will be powerless to stop it and, in all likelihood, hundreds of thousands - if not millions - of Americans will die.

This message is conveyed by the Washington Post newspaper from an interview with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and based on his speech, which covered many of the topics that he held on Friday in front of the Massachusetts Medical Society.

Bill Gates said that the US government is lagging behind in preparing the country and the world for "a significant likelihood of a global and deadly modern pandemic threatening our lives."

Gates discussed his efforts to convince the Trump administration to allocate more funds to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to prioritize the creation of a national response plan that will regulate and determine how resources will be used during a pandemic or attack using biological weapons.

During the interview, the billionaire confirmed that he raised the issue of pandemic preparedness with President Trump and that he was trying to convince the President that he had a plan to solve the problem of global health security.

According to Gates, Trump advised him to discuss these issues with officials at the Department of Health and Social Services, at the National Institute of Health and at the Food and Drug Administration.

Gates said he also met with McMaster, who was removed from his post as national security adviser last month, and he also hopes to meet with McMaster's successor, John Bolton.

Gates, and his Gates Foundation, which focuses on public health issues, has recently shifted its focus to the international community and preparing it for a pandemic.

Gates and his wife Melinda, have repeatedly warned that a pandemic is the immediate greatest threat to humanity. Experts say that the risk is high, because new pathogens are constantly appearing, and everything in the world is interconnected.

Many experts agree that the United States is still not sufficiently prepared for a pandemic or the threat of bioterrorism. The growing bureaucracy of the government, they said, is not agile enough to cope with mutations that suddenly turn the influenza virus into a, particularly dangerous strain, as was the 1918 flu that killed 50 million to 100 million people worldwide.

If what happened in 1918, happened today, almost 33 million people around the world would have died in just six months, Bill Gates noted in his speech, referring to the modeling done by the Institute for Disease Modeling, a research organization from Bellevue, Wash.

So, what the United States should do according to Gates: the country needs to give priority to developing the best vaccines, including the "universal" flu vaccine and other treatments, as well as new diagnostic capabilities to help doctors detect and detect a pandemic before will begin to spread.

But even the most modern means of protection are useless without a plan for their deployment, which, according to Gates, recognizes the Trump administration.

Trump and senior administration officials affirmed the importance of combating outbreaks of infectious diseases. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are facing a decrease in emergency funding provided after the Ebola epidemic in 2014, and have begun to drastically reduce their epidemic prevention efforts in 39 of the 49 countries with the highest risk of disease.

Congress provided additional funding against last month’s expenses. But he also instructed the administration to develop a comprehensive plan to improve global health security at home and abroad.

This could be an important first step if the White House and Congress take the opportunity to formulate and accept the leadership role of the United States, ”Gates said in his speech.

He noted that no other country possesses such depth of scientific and technical knowledge that the United States possesses, relying on the resources of institutions such as the NIH, the CDC and the Research Center for Biomedical Research and Development, as well as the United States Department of Defense promising defense research projects.

While some admire Gates’ outburst, other experts on the issue of the emergence of a global pandemic in the near future, consider Gates an optimist of the Walt Disney level.

“We know that it is approaching, but we cannot stop it,” said WHO Infectious Diseases Specialist, Dr. Sylvie Brand.

If you have not yet stocked up the means of protection from an approaching pandemic, then now is the time to buy something, at least protective masks. "

Gates’ plans to depopulate the population will also be relevant here. His revelation was made at a conference in California in 2010 when Gates lifted the veil over an almost unknown aspect of his work - a decline in population.

Gates mentioned this at a closed conference in Long Beach, California, called TED2010 Conference in his speech “Upgrading to Zero!” Along with the science-wise absurd proposal to artificially reduce CO2 emissions worldwide to zero by 2050, at about the fourth and a half minutes of his speech, Gates says: “We first got the population.

There are 6.8 billion people in the world today. This number will increase to about 9 billion. Now, if we really do a lot of work on new vaccines, healthcare, and reproductive health services, we’ll reduce it by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.

In plain English, one of the most influential people in the world has clearly said that he expects vaccines to be used to reduce population growth.

And now, in connection with his recent speeches and interviews, it can be assumed that a plan has emerged connected with an artificially caused global pandemic that will reduce the population of the planet more quickly and effectively.