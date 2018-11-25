WiLDAF Ghana On 16 Days Of Activism Against Gender Based Violence

Women in Law and Development in Africa, (WiLDAF, Ghana) in collaboration with OXFAM in Ghana, Care International, Crossroads International, UNFPA and Safe Spaces Foundation join the world once again to commemorate the global event of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender based Violence (16 Days).

The 16 Days period which spans 25th November to 10th December recognizes and celebrates key moments/days such as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (25th November), International Women Human Rights Defenders Day (November 29th), World ‘aids Day (1st December) and ends with International Human Rights Day (10th December).

This year, the United Nations UNiTE to End Violence against Women Campaign has chosen the Theme: Orange the World: #HearMeToo which aims at mobilising both organisations and individuals across the world to stand in solidarity with survivors and women’s human rights defenders who are working to prevent and end violence against women and girls. Also, the Centre for Women’s Global Leadership the initiators of the 16 days’ campaign have chosen the theme: “End Gender Based Violence in the world of work” . Their theme builds on the momentum and achievements during 2017 campaign and to continue to target the institutions in which GBV is perpetuated and push for change and accountability.

In Ghana, notwithstanding national efforts by Government and Civil Society at addressing gender-based violence, it is still pervasive in its various forms. A 2015 studies by the Institute of Development Studies, Ghana Statistic Service and Associates indicated that 27.7% of Ghanaian women have experienced at least one form of Domestic violence in the 12 months prior to the survey, and young women (aged 15-19) were up to 4 times more likely to have experienced domestic violence than women aged 30-39 years. The Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU)’s statistical data for 2016 and 2017 indicates a significant increase from 2015 levels. Assault (physical Abuse) increased from 4152 in 2016 to 4900 in 2017. In the same period defilement recorded 719 and 790, sexual harassment 14 and 35, incest from 8 to 20 respectively. In all these cases female survivors far outweighed male survivors. The situation is not different when it comes to workplace gender-based violence. Ghanaian media reports are replete with stories about sexual abuse of women in the workplace.

On the occasion of the celebration of this year’s 16 Days campaign, WiLDAF Ghana and partners take the opportunity to commend the Government of Ghana for its efforts over the years to combat gender-based violence. These efforts have ranged from a legislative response in the form of the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (DVA) with its supporting Legislative Instrument and the Institutional Arrangements (DOVVSU, DV Secretariat, DV Management Board, the Gender -Based Violence Courts among others) for the implementation and enforcement of the law.

We also commend Civil Society for their role in generating the momentum that led to the current level of governments’ response in terms of legislation and the above-named Institutional Arrangements. Again, we laud civil society and concerned individuals for holding governments accountable for the effective implementation of the DVA; be it through public interest litigation to enforce the provisions on the establishment and resourcing of the DV fund, monitoring the extent of application of the DVA by the Courts through the observation of Court proceedings, the benchmarking and analysis of the DVA and cases to assess the development of the law around DV since the passage of the DVA. We also acknowledge the recent launch of CoPASH; a coalition-based initiative to drive Sexual and Gender Based Violence response and prevention efforts.

Notwithstanding all the above and many more efforts to prevent and combat GBV, there are still significant challenges to be surmounted in the quest to prevent and reduce GBV.

WiLDAF Ghana is therefore using the occasion of the 16 Days, to remind the government of Ghana, key stakeholders and the general public that it is everybody’s responsibility to end gender-based violence.

In particular, we call on the Government to:

As a matter of urgency resource, the Domestic Violence Fund and provide free medical care for domestic violence survivors as stipulated in the sections 8(3) and 29 of the DV Act, 2007 (Act 732) and the LI 2237 and reiterated in Kpebu v Attorney General case,

Provide adequate assistance and protection to victims of violence, by providing shelter and supporting / strengthening the capacity of the few CSO owned shelters and crisis centres,

Make adequate budgetary allocations to operationalize many of the anti-discriminatory laws especially the Domestic Violence Act,

Consistently enhance the capacity of key actors including prosecutors, crime officers, and medical officials among others to ensure proper management of domestic violence cases.

Signed:

Melody Darkey

National Programme Coordinator, WiLDAF Ghana