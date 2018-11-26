Tech Students Of GIMPA Get Familiar With Cyber Security

GIMPA School of Technology in collaboration with Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), worldwide not-for-profit charitable organization have intensified awareness on cyber security.

In a bid to keep technology students abreast of the cyber security regime, the two institutions have trained students of the GIMPA School of Technology in web, mobile application flaws and cyber affairs.

The training sought to counter cyber threats and further help students to develop secured applications.

It also bring together other students from different schools who were taught how to secure and explore the web through a live demonstration.

Head of Cyber Security at Quantum Security Solutions and leader of the OWASP team, Ash Dastmalchi underscored the need for everyone to take cyber security seriously.

He stated that, every vibrant technology marketplace needs an unbiased source of information on best practices as well as an active body advocating open standards.

Mr. Dastmalchi revealed that, OWASP has local chapters around the world that help teach, learn, and inspire application security.

“Our Student Chapters program helps to extend application security into colleges and universities worldwide. If your school has a computer science or management information systems degree, we can help you start a Student Chapter there” he added.

Mr. Dastmalchi stressed that, everyone is free to participate in OWASP and all of our material are available under a free and open software license”.

Also, President of the GIMPA School of Technology Students Association, Adam Nurunini was happy at the massive turnout.

He indicated that, their aim is to help students develop secure codes to enable them reduce the threat cyber security poses to the country.

Adam Nurunini said they intend to organize and Information Technology exhibition on Artificial Intelligent, block chain and cyber security to enable students exhibit their talents and increase security awareness.

“We have plans to invite other schools to come and show us what they are doing to increase cyber security awareness” he noted.

For his part, the patron of the GIMPA School of Technology Students Association, Kwesi Boakye Boateng was elated about the programme.

He noted that, cyber security as a course is rarely thought in schools thus offering students such an opportunity is a step in the right direction.

Mr. Boateng who is also a lecturer at the school expressed worrying about the countless security issues in the cyber space in Ghana.

“In Ghana there are a lot of flaws from the military, government, educational institutions and even to corporate especially the banks” he opined.

But Mr. Boateng said GIMPA School of Technology is the hub to safeguard these institutions if given the needed support.

He expressed his profound gratitude to OWASP and hoped for a long term partnership for his GIMPA students to learn more on cyber security.

