Minority Praises GES For Punishing Staff Culpable Of Sexual Abuse

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has received high commendation from the Minority in Parliament for taking impetuous action against some teachers who have sexually misconducted themselves.

According to the Minority, the GES' termination of appointments of those caught on several counts of immortality is a step in the right direction and a big punitive measure.

It said the move was a good enough punitive measure that could deter other teachers from taking advantage of their position to sexually exploit students.

Speaking to Citi News, the Minority spokesperson on Education and Member of Parliament for Akatsi North constituency, Peter Nortsu Kotoe said;

I pray that teachers will learn from this experience and they will make sure that others who are in that habit will put a stop to it. Having sexual knowledge of a child as low as 8 years and all those things is not good. It affects the life of the child forever. I commend the GES for that action and I pray that they will continue to do it without fear or favour so that all those involved will be well punished.”

Earlier this week, the service announced that it had sacked ten teachers for violating its disciplinary code.

Out of the ten, six were found guilty of sexual misconduct, four others were found guilty of stealing and another found guilty of defilement.

All the indicted GES staff were found guilty by an investigative committee set up by the Education Service and convicted by a court.

GES SANCTIONS STAFF

The under listed persons have been sanctioned for breaching aspects of the Code of Professional Conduct of the Ghana Education Service. A) SEXUAL/IMMORAL MISCONDUCT The following have had their appointments terminated: Mr Vincent Nii Armah 0too – St. Francis SHTS, Akim Oda Mr Kester Ansah Djan – Benkum SHS, Larteh — Akuapem iii. Mr Adjetey Anum James – Okumaning Ugars Basic, Okumaning E/R Mr Bright Akpalu – Akwatia Presby SHS, Akwatia Mr William Akompong – Nyankumasi SHS, Assin Nyankumasi Mr Robert Seppey, – Adumanu D/A Basic School, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa B) CONVICTION OF STEALING The following were convicted of stealing by the Court and has therefore been dismissed: Madam Comfort Oduro Bruce – Ghana Secondary School, Koforidua Mr Alfred Kumah – Regional Education Office, Koforidua iii. Mr Kwasi Agyeman SDA SHS, Koforidua

CONVICTION OF DEFILEMENT Mr Wiayuga Mumuni United Basic School, Tumu, Upper West He has been dismissed from the service.

The decision was taken after they went through the due process at all levels from the school through the GES Council. This is to serve as a deterrent to others who have the intention of doing similar things. SIGNED

CASSANDRA TWUM AMPOFO

HEAD, PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT

Recently, the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service suspended the Assistant Headmaster of Kumasi High School, George Amponsah-Duodo, over allegations that he hassome students of the boy's school.

Four students had leveled allegations against the school head.

The GES is still investigating the matter.

For many child's rights activists, the action remains commendable as the GES until recently only transferred teachers who are sex offenders to different schools and not dismiss them, allowing such offenders to perpetuate the crime at their new places of work.

---CitiNewsroom