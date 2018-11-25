Modern Ghana logo

Nigeria's Davido wins AFRIMA artist of the year

AFP
Nigeria's Davido took home the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) trophy for artist of the year, leading a strong showing for the West African powerhouse famous for its roster of Afrobeats stars.

Musicians from across the continent came to the Accra International Conference Centre in Ghana's capital on Saturday to walk the red carpet and celebrate a year of big hits.

Betty G from Ethiopia took home album of the year, while best African DJ went to Afrotronix, who has roots in Chad.

Nigerian rapper Falz took home the award for best African rapper after courting controversy this year when he released "This is Nigeria", a cover of the Childish Gambino hit that skewered modern Nigeria.

"Akwaaba", an infectious collaboration between GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa and Pappy Kojo won song of the year and best African collaboration.

Ghanaian Afro pop singer-songwriter Wiyaala was amoung the performers at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Accra. By CRISTINA ALDEHUELA (AFP) Ghanaian Afro pop singer-songwriter Wiyaala was amoung the performers at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Accra. By CRISTINA ALDEHUELA (AFP)

Nigeria's 2Baba won the award for best African pop, Ghana's Stonebwoy for best reggae, and South Africa's Sibusiso Mashiloane for best jazz.

Kuami Eugene, a Ghanaian crooner, was named the "most promising" artist in Africa.

AFRIMA has carved out a space as a platform to showcase the innovative and prolific African music industry that has exploded in the past decade.

