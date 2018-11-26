MTN Y'ello Soiree Fetes Customers

MTN Ghana has successfully held this year's edition of the annual Y'ello Soiree meant to host customers and interact with management of the company.

The annual MTN Y’ello Soiree was initiated 2015 to create an informal engagement between MTN Executive leadership and their valued customers and to show appreciation for sticking to them.

Customers had a feel of a face-to-face encounter with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, at the Marriot hotel in Accra.

Speaking at the event, Selorm Adadevoh said evening’s event was aimed at celebrating their loyal customers in a grand to foster a better relationship for future growth and benefits.

He assured them of MTN’s commitment to giving back to both customers and the society as a whole to brighten lives.

Some customers who were present at the event won exciting prizes such as latest Samsung phones, Iphones and many others valuable items from MTN.

The atmosphere was overfilled with joy as the Legendry Abrantie Amakye Dede took customers to another level with live performance of his popular highlife songs.

