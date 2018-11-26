Laweh University, PEBC-Canada Seal Partnership

Laweh Open University College is an international community of learners, practitioners, professional and scholars who provide useful and applied learning that transforms individuals, organizations and societies anytime anywhere, through its flexible offerings.

The University is the premier accredited Open University in Ghana and the second in West Africa. It is located in Nungua, in the capital city of Accra, and is five minutes away from the Meridian, the closest point on earth to the centre of the world – the legendary “Null Island”. Laweh offers graduate and undergraduate degree programmes as well as tuition for professional certification programmes.

Laweh Open University College has sealed a partnership with Canada-based Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB-Canada) to offer ISO Certification training for professionals in Ghana.

PECB-Canada is a certification body for persons, management systems, and products on a wide range of international standards.

As a worldwide provider of training, examination, audit, and certification services, PECB offers its expertise on multiple fields, including but not limited to Information Security, IT, Business Continuity, Service Management, Quality Management Systems, Risk & Management, Health, Safety, and Environment.

The PECB training has become a globally-sought after programme that ensures delivery of high quality services.

In a statement, Eric Lachapelle, CEO of PECB, observed, “Laweh Open University College is committed to build and maintain upon healthy choices, therefore, we are very enthusiastic for this agreement, and we promise that we will provide our full-time services and efforts on behalf of this partnership.

“We believe that working with Laweh Open University College is a great opportunity to provide our services for people in Ghana, and widen our network of professionals. Laweh Open University College strives to meet the needs of clients, and provide them with healthy choices and ongoing commitment with its presence in Ghana. As such, we are excited for this partnership and encourage others to join our mission,” Lachapelle touted the credentials of Laweh.

Laweh Open University College considers its partnership with PECB a timely affirmation of its commitment to provide useful and applied learning that brings value to both organizations and societies anytime anywhere.

For her part, President of Laweh Open University, Professor Goski Alabi, noted, “Our partnership with PECB brings the much sought after global recognition to quality practitioners, organizations and products within Ghana and West Africa through our training and ISO certification offerings.

‘’We at Laweh are extremely excited about what this partnership brings to organizations and the quality profession within our region, and even more excited to be the first university in Ghana to Partner a global Certification Body like PECB to bring Quality Certification to organization, products and professionals in our region,” said Laweh’s President.

Prof. Alabi, who is also Chair of the African Network for Internationalization of Education (ANIE), noted that the partnership redefines quality and certifications that would drive competitiveness and transparency in organizations in a way that has not yet been experienced within Ghana and the West African Region.

PECB is an organisation of professionals and organizations that show commitment and competence with internationally recognized standards through education and certiï¬cation against rigorous, internationally recognized requirements. Its mission is to provide its clients with comprehensive services that inspire trust, continual improvement, recognition, and benefit the society as a whole.

---MyJoyOnline