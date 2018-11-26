GPRTU Intensifies Road Safety Awareness Campaign

Statistics from the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) indicate that between the period of January to September 2018, 10051 road crashes were recorded.

The number of vehicles involved also recorded 16281 with 1710 deaths and 9973 injuries.

The quest to avoid these unnecessary killings on the road has compelled the Greater Accra chapter of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to intensify its road safety awareness campaign.

The GPRTU has held its 2018 Drivers Seminar and Awards with the assurance of providing safe and efficient transport services to the nation.

The programme was on the theme: 'Safe Driving; Our Priority, Our Profession,' and sponsored by Total Petroleum and Sunu Assurances.

Mr Emmanuel Ankrah, the Greater Accra Chairman of the GPRTU, in a welcome address, said the Union was committed to providing reliable and efficient rural/urban transport services across the country to grow the economy.

He said to achieve this, the Union would continue to organise periodic seminars for drivers to sharpen their skills to help reduce the carnage on the road.

Mr Ankrah called on the drivers to continue to ply their trade professionally to maintain the good image of the Union.

He expressed gratitude to Total Petroleum and Sunu Assurances for supporting the Union to organise the event.

Police Superintendent Alexander K. Obeng, the Director In-charge of Education, Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), asked the drivers to always do the right thing by parking at the bus stops to avoid arrest.

He said they should ensure that they obtained licenses and other requisite documents that would enable them to work without any hindrance from any quarters, saying from January to October, this year, the Police had arrested 1,090 drivers without licenses.

'It is very important that drivers wear their seatbelts, stop the use of drugs, reduce speed, maintain their vehicle and always remember that they are using the road with others. This will help reduce road fatalities and ensure safety,' Supt. Obeng said.

He urged the GPRTU to liaise with the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies to acquire lands to build terminals.

Supt. Obeng called on all transport operators to cooperate with stakeholders in their activities to avoid the agitations and clashes.

The Aman Institute and the National Road Safety Commission took the drivers through some road safety lectures and advised them to be more focused during driving by avoiding fidgeting with their mobile phones and radio among other things.

Some executive members and drivers were awarded with 40' flat screen television sets, four-burner gas stoves, ceiling fans, wall-clocks, certificates and insurance packages.

---Ghana News Agency