Aowin Municipality And Jomoro Benefit From GNPC Water Project

Aowin Municipality and Jomoro District of the Western Region have benefitted from some water projects initiated by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation.

Four mechanised boreholes have been commissioned in those areas to improve WASH facilities.

About 1,000 residents in the four communities are expected to benefit from the potable water facilities.

The areas include Ngakain in the Aowin Municipality, and Old Ankasa, Nzematianu and Sowdadzem communities in the Jomoro District.

The GNPC Foundation's 100 borehole water project across the country is aimed at improving the livelihoods and WASH facilities with direct benefits on their health.

Dr Kwame Baah-Nuako, the General Manager of the Foundation, said four communities; Adenteim and Mpatado in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality, Achonwa in the Ahanta West Municipality and Akromakrom in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis have already received help in that direction.

He noted that most beneficiary communities would be within the GNPC's operational areas in the Western Region and the Voltarian Basin where the Corporation is currently prospecting for oil.

Dr Baah-Nuako said the foundation was targeting the three regions of the North and other regions where access to quality water was a hurdle.

He said the project was undertaken under the Foundation's Environment and Social Amenities to help halt dependence on polluted streams for drinking and bathing as well as the spread of waterborne diseases.

'Recently we organised health screening in some communities in the Western Region and realised that some waterborne diseases were on the increase, hence, the decision by the Foundation to provide potable water for the deprived communities,' he added.

Other initiatives by the Foundation include the construction of 50 six-unit classroom blocks across the country to support the Government's Free Senior High School Policy and scholarship for students in tertiary institutions.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Jomoro, Mr Ernest Kwofie, commended the GNPC for the projects and called on the beneficiaries to take good care of them.

Nana Awusi Kwaw IV, the chief of Ngakain, who commended the GNPC for the water project, promised to ensure periodic maintenance of the borehole to prolong its lifespan.

