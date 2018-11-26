Health Workers Admonished To Respect Patients

The unprofessional attitudes and posture exhibited by some health workers who are supposed to handle patients with optimum care has been a big worry lately.

Patients who go to the hospital are most often showered with insults amid cold reception from nurses among other health officials.

Against this background the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim South Mr. Alexander Frimpong, is tasking health workers to show compassion and professionalism in their engagements with patients.

He said health professionals should treat patients with respect and dignity to speed up their recovery.

Mr Frimpong made the call when he paid an unannounced visit to the Juaso Municipal Hospital to learn at first hand its operational challenges and show appreciation to commitment to duty.

Accompanied by the Acting Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Atchulo Mumuni Napadow, and the Municipal Finance Officer, Mr Prince Osei, the MCE was taken round various departments such as Records, Maternity, Children's Ward and the Emergency Ward.

The MCE donated an unspecified amount of money to support 17 children who were on admission at the Children's Ward.

He said being nice and polite to patients formed part of the healing process and stressed the need for management to pay attention to the relationship between staff and patients.

As the highest health facility in the Municipality, which receives a lot of referrals, it is imperative to set the best standard to ensure client satisfaction, Mr Frimpong noted.

He pledged the Assembly's commitment to providing the needed support to enhance service delivery.

Mr Ruben Osei Antwi, the Municipal Director of Health Services, appealed for the provision of a modern scanner at the Maternity Block to address the frequent referrals of pregnant women to other facilities for such basic services.

He bemoaned the state of the district health administration which, he noted, required a facelift to improve productivity.

Dr Kwadwo Osei-Poku, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, commended the MCE for the visit and said it demonstrated his interest in addressing the health needs of the people.

He said management was committed to ensuring staff discipline as part of efforts to providing the best of services to patients.

---Ghana News Agency