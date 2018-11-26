Farmers' Day Get Boost From Stanbic Bank

The Ministry of Agriculture has taken delivery of a pick-up truck donated by Stanbic Bank Ghana in support of this year's edition of the Farmers' Day celebrations.

The Pick-up truck is to be added to the prizes of the 2018 Farmers' Day celebration.

The donation also formed part of Stanbic Bank's support for agricultural development in Ghana.

The prize is specifically for the Third National Best Farmer, a category the Bank has supported since 2007.

The National Farmers Day is a day set aside to acknowledge farmers and the agriculture sector's contribution to the economic growth of Ghana.

Statistics from the Bank of Ghana reveal that the sector contributes about 36 per cent of Gross Domestic Product and generates 55 per cent of foreign exchange earnings.

It also employs about 51 per cent of the labour force and is the major source of income and employment for 70 per cent of the rural work force.

Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, the Head of Marketing and Communications, Stanbic Bank Ghana, presenting the truck, said: 'As Africa's largest Bank, we have been around for over 155 years.

'We have driven the economies of several African countries on the back of agriculture and to that extent in terms of institutional knowledge, pedigree, and the depth of experience we have had in the field, we are better placed to understand the high stakes involved in the development of the agricultural sector.'

'That is why for the past 10 years we have constantly supported the Farmers Day Celebration. Every year we have donated a vehicle for the Farmers Day. This is because of the Bank's recognition of the primacy of agriculture in the country's economy.'

Mr George Oduro, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, who received the truck, said: 'We want to commend the Bank for consistently contributing to and donating the Pick-up Truck to the Second Runner-up Winner of the National Farmers Day Celebration. We urge them on and hope other corporate entities will emulate the commitment.'

The National Farmers Day is commemorated each year to honour Ghana's Fishers and Farmers for their labour and tireless commitment to feeding the nation's ever-growing population.

Stanbic Bank Ghana is committed to being a solution-oriented partner that champions economic sustainability through the provision of advisory services and financial backing for Ghana's Agricultural Sector.

---Ghana News Agency