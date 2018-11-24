Observation Of The Future Of NPP By Eagles Network Of NPP Youth In Western Region

The hierarchy of the above named pressure group through its research has come to the conclusion the future of the New Patriotic Party lies in the hands of the following individuals and there should be the urgent need for the us as a Party to project them for a good course for better tomorrow.

They have all proven beyond all reasonable doubts in their various capacities that,given the opportunity to serve in any other position they will deliver.We as a group are truly convinced that our great Npp party indeed has a very strong backbenchers to take up the mantle in the near future.

Below is the list of some of the young men and women we have been able to identify so far,

H.E.Alhaji Dr.Mahmoud Bawumia (Vice Pres./Economist)

H.E.Hajia Samira Bawumia (2nd Lady/Industrialist)

Dr.Prince Hamidu Armah (PhD) (Educationist/Senior Lecturer - UEW)

Hon.Andrews Egyapa Kofi Mercer (Mp-Sekondi /Lawyer/Communicator)

Hon.Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (Mp-Ofoase/Ayirebi,Journalist, Minister of Information)

Kwame Baffoe Abronye (Law Student/1stVice Chairman-Brong Ahafo)

Charles Onuawonto Nanabenyin Cromwell Bissue (Western Regional Secretary, Presidential Staffer, Lawyer)

Abdul-Ganiyu Mohammed (Western Regional Organiser, Western Regional NADMO Boss)

Sammi Awuku(National Organiser,Board Chairman YEA,)

Dr.Dominic Kwesi Eduah (PhD) (Immediate past Deputy National Youth Organiser,Executive Director GNPC)

Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)(National Youth Organiser, Lawyer)

Hon. Frank Annor Dompreh (Mp-Aduagyir/Nsawam)

Hon.Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh(Mp-Manhyia South, Minister of Education)

Alhaji Tahiru Terror (Presidential Staffer)

Olivia Okailey Okai (Communicator/Writer)

Horma Akaisi Miezah (Western Regional Treasurer,Industrialist)

Hon.Lawyer Barbara Oteng Gyasi(Mp-Prestea/Huni-Valley,Deputy Minister Lands & Forestry)

Hon.George Mireku Duker(Mp-Tarkwa/Nsuaem)

Samuel Abu Jinapor (Deputy Chief of Staff)

Hon.Yaw Buaben Asamoah (Mp-Adentan,National Communications Director, Lawyer)

Hon. Matthew Yindam (Mp-Nabdam,Majority Chief Whip)

Hon.Halidu Maiga (Mp-Dorma East)

Dr.Adjoa Kwegyirba (Lecturer-Takoradi Technical University, Philanthropist)

Hon.Gifty Twum-Ampofo (Mp/Deputy Minister Gender & Social Protection)

Hon.Wilson Arthur (DCE -Wassa East,CEO-Skyy Media Groups)

Hon.Kwabena Okyere Darko (Mp-Takoradi,Deputy Minister Aviation)

Dr.Ibrahim Anyas(PhD) (CEO- NABCO)

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa (Convenor-Critical Thinkers, Writer)

Professor Kojo Yankah(Prof/Author

Hon.Anthony Abayefa Karbo(Mp-Nadowli Kaleo,Deputy Minister Road & Highways)

Hon.Joe Baidoe-Ansah (Former Mp-Effia/Kwesimintsim & Kwesimintsim, former Minister of Trade & Industry,Journalist)

Npp indeed has a future with these young but brilliant persons.

....signed....

Abdu-Hakeem Buhari Osman

(Chief Buhari)

*President*

0207166221

Baron Kofi Nyarko(Blueprint)

*Director of Communications*

0244592321

Philip Yaw Afari(Afari Tadisco Down)

*Secretary*

0247253134

Kelvin Ofosu Ghansah(Lion)

*Organiser*

0263701847

Badaru Askanda Adam (Maka Maka)

*Public Relations Officer*

0243386040

Edward Agyiri ( Eddie)

*Director of Research*

0244734704