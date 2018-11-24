President Nana Addo Inspects 1D1F Project At Birim

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inspected works at the Birim Oil Mill, a palm oil processing plant that is now part of government's one-district one-factory initiative. The project, located in the Kade constituency, when in full operation, is expected to employ some 300 people with varied technical skills at the factory, including other unskilled labor.

The factory is also expected to employ some 10,000 workers to work on a 25,000 acre of land to feed the factory whose main products will include soaps, detergents, refined cooking oil, and edible palm oil.

Birim Oil Mills Co. Ltd, according to management, has the capability of expanding its current capacity of 30ton/hr to 60ton/hr, implying that the company has the potential of utilizing the output from 50,000-acre oil palm plantation which can employ about 20,000 people.

Speaking at the inspection, President Akufo-Addo noted that the project will afford existing smallholder farmers to increase their cultivation of oil palm, while new and prospective commercial farmers would be attracted to undertake plantation development, leading to increased incomes and improved livelihoods for the people in the Kwaebibirem District and its environs.

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, who also spoke at the function indicated that the Government had approved an incentive framework specially designed for the 1D1F designated companies.

The Incentives, which include tax holidays, duty waivers, and interest rate subsidy, are designed to help build the capacities and competitiveness of these enterprises, and to position them for greater productivity and efficiency.

He encouraged the Management of Birim Oil Mills Company Limited to take advantage of these incentives available to the One District One Factory companies.

President Akufo-Addo also commissioned the Akim Oda, Akwatia, Winneba Water Supply Project, constructed with a $164 million facility from the Turkish Exim Bank, with $28 million counterpart funding from the Government of Ghana.

The project, which begun in the period of President John Agyekum Kufuor, includes an off-river reservoir on the Birim River, a water treatment plant, a groundwater reservoir at Asene, a 4,000m3 ground level reservoir at Bamanase, a 2,000m3 ground water tank at Winneba, 212.6km distribution network in Akim Oda, 18km distribution network in Akim Manso, 33.7km transmission mains from Asene to Akwatia, and 250m3 elevated water tank at Manso, Amantem, No.4 camp and Winneba.

Later in the day, President Akufo-Addo commissioned a new Science Resource Centre at Ayirebi Senior High School and a new District Police Headquarters at Ofoase.

