42 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Inaugurates Akim Oda Water Project

Modern Ghana
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a Water Project built to supply safe drinking water to Akim-Oda and some other major towns in the Eastern and Central Regions.

Akwatia, Asene and Winneba are among communities that are going to be served by the project.

It has the capacity to produce 35,400 cubic litres of water daily.

The project was initiated by the Kufuor Administration and was funded by the Turkish Government.

President Akufo-Addo, who was on a three-day inspection tour of the Eastern Region, assured the people that his government would not disappoint them.

They would deliver on every single promise they made to Ghanaians.

He rallied the people to give strong backing to the implementation of the various interventions and programmes meant to make things better for everybody.

President Akufo-Addo called for the traditional authorities in Akim-Kotoku to move quickly to resolve chieftaincy disputes in the area.

He reminded them that efforts at bringing progress to the place could struggle if they remained disunited and mired in conflicts.

Disputes, he added, did not bring benefit to anybody.

He applauded the Turkish Government for its support for the nation's socio-economic transformation.

Source: GNA

