Lecturer Eyes Vacant Ayawaso West Wuogon Seat

Information gathered from within the ranks of the National Democratic Congress indicates that a lecturer at the Department of Geography and Resource Development of the University of Ghana, Dr. John Kusimi is bidding to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

The seat became vacant and up for grasps after the sitting MP, Hon. Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko of NPP passed away earlier this week.

Dr. Kusimi, who teaches Physical Geography, Geomorphology, Arid Lands amongst others, is a member of the NDC and is said to have been instrumental in the party.

He hails from the Volta Region. He is an Alumnus of the University of Ghana and an Old Vandal.

Other names that have popped up for the seat are Edem Abgana who is the Deputy National Youth Organiser of the party, Kwame Awuah Darko, former Managing Director of BOST and a former parliamentary candidate of NDC for same constituency.

Dr. Kusimi, against all odds comparatively has an advantage due to the backing of Former President John Dramani Mahama.

Coming from within the University community, he is also better placed to court the support of all party folks and attract floating voters.

Dr. Kusimi has an impressive curriculum vitae and an impeccable personality.