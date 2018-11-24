Shatta Wale Threatens Politicians Over The Use Of His Songs For Campaign

Zylofon signee and controversial dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale, has threatened any politician who would dare use his songs to make political capitals to advance their political fortunes.

After describing Ghana as a village,multiple award-winning dancehall artiste,Shatta Wale has indicated that he will let the police arrest any Ghanaian who will sing '2020 We go show Nana' hit song.

According to the hitmaker, Ghanaians only talk about the negative aspect of him rather than his good sides.

"You see,what you are doing to me that's what you do to the politicians...Nana addo is saying he is checking the system people are complaining, he knows he hear but look at the pressure you are putting on him...Oh Akufo Addo can not do anything we want Mahama to come back...because Mahama has built the nicest airport...Oh ok ...see, i will let the police arrest anyone who will sing '2020 we go show nana'",Shatta Wale opined in a facebook live sighted by Hotfmonlinegh.com.

Shatta Wale added,"Let's continue changing presidents like that and Ghana would continue to spell like the gutter...the scent will be there like that".

'2020 We go show Nana'' is a remix version of Shatta Wale's hit song 'Taking Over'. He advised Ghanaians to think positively.

---HotfmOnlinegh.com