Ghana Post Engages Journalists In Volta Region On Digital Address Campaign

Ghana Post has organised a sensitisation programme in the Volta Region as part of a nationwide monitoring of their activities.

The team from Ghana Post as part of activities in the Region paid a courtesy call on the Volta regional Minister at his office on Wednesday 21st November.

The purpose of the visit was also to crave the indulgence of the Regional Minister, Archibald Lesta on the ongoing nationwide generation of digital addresses and tagging of properties.

The Regional Minister disclosed that his office, including all state agencies under his jurisdiction, had digital addresses at their entrances and on their letterheads.

The Ghana Post team with support from Archibald Letsa sensitised a section of the media on the usage and significance of the GhanaPost GPS App.

She led journalists present to download and install the GhanaPostGPS App and explained the processes involved in generating, saving and searching for a digital address

During the interaction, the head of corporate communications of Ghana Post, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe briefed the media on the revamped services of Ghana Post. She indicated that Ghana Post is leveraging on technology to serve customers quicker and better.

The Volta Regional Minister encouraged the media to carry accurate reportage on the digital address to the people in the region and beyond. He said the media is the first point of contact when citizens do not understand policies, therefore it is better for the media to understand the Digital Address System to be able to explain better to their viewers and listeners.

The south-east cluster head of Ghana Post, Bernard Atta-Sonno pleaded with journalists to constantly educate the people about the importance of having a Digital Address, assuring them that there will be a resource person from their outfit to come to the studio or join them by phone at any point in time

About 30 young men and women were trained at the Ghana Post regional headquarters in Ho on the GhanaPostGPS App and will move from house to house in the Volta Region to generate digital addresses for individuals for free and tag buildings upon request.

Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe was emphatic to the field agents that tagging of properties is optional and the cost is GHC50 for residential buildings and GHC100 for commercial buildings.