16 minutes ago

I’m Struggling To Understand Mahama’s 2nd Coming - Nunoo Mensah

Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (rtd)
Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (rtd)

Former National Security Advisor, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, has stated that he is struggling to understand why former President John Mahama wants to contest for the presidency again after losing the seat to President Akufo Addo in 2016.

He believes the ex-president has had his time to serve the country and should have taken a back seat rather than attempting to take over the reins of power again.

Speaking on Kasapa Friday, Mr. Mensah said “I'm trying to understand why Mahama wants to comeback that am struggling to understand. This same Ghanaians rejected you two years ago, have you done an opinion poll to know if their minds have changed?”

While acknowledging the former President's successes in the highest office of the land, the former National Security Advisor maintained that it would only be expedient for the former President to rethink his decision for the contest.

“You see, this world you will come and do some and leave others to continue. To me am struggling to find the basis for him wanting to come back. The election results was brutal against the NDC” he said.

Meanwhile he has slammed the Akufo Addo government for under-performing in the last two years considering the mouthwatering promises they made to the people of Ghana.

According to him, policies such as the free SHS continues to be faced with challenges, creating so much difficulty for parents and school authorities.

“I know Akufo Addo very well. I want him to succeed but what is going on is making life difficult for everyone. With free shs, I was at Oreilly two days ago, amd this children I think there is something wrong with the system, no one is listening, there is no impress. There is no money to fund the project but you still want to do it, then if you are doing it, do it well. So far one village one dam, can you make a dam without water, you need a borehole to pump water from the ground to fill the dam but all of these are too much talks” he said.

Source: Daily Guide

