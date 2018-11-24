modernghana logo

Sankore: Boy, 6, Killed

A six-year-old boy has been killed at Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the Brong Ahafo Region. The unidentified child was said to have been caught up in a fight between some hoodlums at the Sankore Market on Thursday afternoon.

The police are currently on the heels of the suspect, who is popularly called Pagasty.

According to the source, Pagasty attacked another guy, who was riding a motorbike at the Sankore Market and inflicted cutlass wounds on his back.

When the victim tried to escape on the motorbike, Pasgasty threw the machete at him but missed the target.

The machete hit the head of the boy, who was rushed to Star of Hope Hospital at Sankore, but pronounced dead upon arrival.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that there has been a long-standing dispute between the motor rider and the suspect.

The police could not give details on the matter when contacted.

