Prestea MP To Launch Obaapa Micro Loan Scheme

Honourable Lawyer Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi The New Patriotic party member of parliament for Prestea Huni-valley constituency in the Western Region has yet again initiated a social intervention program tailored at empowering women at her constituency.

The initiative known as The Obaapa Micro Loan Scheme which falls under the Wassa Hemaa foundation seeks to give financial freedom to women in the catchment area of the constituency would be launch in Bogoso on Saturday, 1st December , 2018 with the Second Lady of Ghana Her Excellency Samira Bawumia as the special guest.

The MP made this known whiles she was speaking at the Prestea Huni-valley Municipal Assembly Town Hall Meeting which was held at Aboso on Friday, 23rd November , 2018.

Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi said the Obaapa Micro Loan Scheme will extend small loans and other basic financial services to women that do not currently have access to capital. " It’s a key strategy in helping women living in poverty to become financially independent, which will help them become more resilient and better able to provide and support their families in times of economic difficulty. Considering nearly half the world survives on less than $2 a day, Obaapa micro loan scheme is a vital solution" she added.

The MP continued that, the executive team is done with their assessment and a list has been generated for the initial disbursment

The MP however added that several other programs are in the pipeline to help empower more women for the socio-economic development of the constituency.

She adviced the initial beneficiaries of the scheme to differentiate between personal needs from the business needs when they set up their businesses after been giving the loan, she also assured that, all women in the constituency would benefit and urged those who are yet to be registered to remain calm, adding that no one would be discriminated against.